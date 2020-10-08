Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +110%
10354
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
4933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +117%
45899
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
21159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 799 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 9 5950X?
