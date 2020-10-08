AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +25%
653
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +110%
10354
4933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +35%
3731
2760
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +117%
45899
21159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +26%
1598
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +64%
13649
8334
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|799 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
