AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +26%
651
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +44%
10249
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +37%
1758
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +44%
17736
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|799 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i9 10940X and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 9 3900X