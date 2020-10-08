AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +22%
636
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +36%
10044
7379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2787
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +30%
1707
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +40%
17364
12392
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|799 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i9 10900 or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i9 10940X or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 9 3900XT