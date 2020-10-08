AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
614
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10244
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +8%
1619
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +69%
15590
9199
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|799 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1