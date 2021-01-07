AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HS +2%
1540
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12726
Ryzen 7 5700G +11%
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3140
Ryzen 7 5700G +6%
3343
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21518
Ryzen 7 5700G +16%
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1495
Ryzen 7 5700G +7%
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8043
Ryzen 7 5700G +17%
9374
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1