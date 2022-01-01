AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7977
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
