AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS (laptop) against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1414 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HS +11%
595
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4338
4320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HS +14%
1599
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HS +10%
8903
8100
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
