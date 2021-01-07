Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5980HS or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 5980HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 20.62 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1673 vs 1481 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HS
12621
Ryzen 9 5900X +63%
20536
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HS
1456
Ryzen 9 5900X +15%
1671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HS
7959
Ryzen 9 5900X +77%
14067

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS and Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 7, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 549 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 9 4900H
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 9 4900HS
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 9 5900H
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Intel Core i9 11950H
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 5 5600X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 5950X
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9 10900X
10. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9 11900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 5980HS?
EnglishРусский