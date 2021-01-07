AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS vs Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Around 20.62 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1673 vs 1481 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1519
Ryzen 9 5900X +3%
1557
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12621
Ryzen 9 5900X +63%
20536
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3489
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1456
Ryzen 9 5900X +15%
1671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7959
Ryzen 9 5900X +77%
14067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|549 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
