Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5980HX or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX vs Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 5980HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HX +45%
4502
Ryzen 5 5600U
3095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 9 5980HX?
EnglishРусский