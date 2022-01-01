Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5980HX or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and 5980HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1346 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 15 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne U
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

