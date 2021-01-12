AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX vs Ryzen 7 6800H VS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review General overview and comparison of the processors Power Efficiency The efficiency score of electricity consumption Ryzen 9 5980HX 73 Ryzen 7 6800H 79 NanoReview Final Score Generic CPU rating Ryzen 9 5980HX 77 Ryzen 7 6800H 90

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and 5980HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX More than 10° C higher critical temperature

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Newer - released 11-months later

Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 45 vs 54 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 7 6800H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Rembrandt Socket FP6 FP7 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 10.7 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm TDP 35-54 W 45 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 512 768 TMUs 32 48 ROPs 8 32 Execution Units - 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 5980HX n/a Ryzen 7 6800H 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 ECC Support No - Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 20