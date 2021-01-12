Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5980HX or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX vs Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 5980HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 45 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-54 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HX
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

