AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX vs Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 54 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5980HX +1%
1613
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11842
Ryzen 9 5950X +116%
25618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1600
Ryzen 9 5950X +4%
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9087
Ryzen 9 5950X +75%
15930
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|799 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
