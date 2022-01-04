AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1342 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1598
1365
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11647
9952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1564
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +67%
9511
5689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
