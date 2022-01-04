Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HS or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 6900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 28 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +13%
1606
Ryzen 5 6600U
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +61%
12997
Ryzen 5 6600U
8052
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt
Socket FP7 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
TDP 35 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

