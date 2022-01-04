AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +3%
1543
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13273
Ryzen 7 5700G +5%
13986
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +2%
3326
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24209
Ryzen 7 5700G +1%
24505
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +5%
1546
1472
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9130
Ryzen 7 5700G +3%
9373
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|-
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1