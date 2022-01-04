Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HS or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 6900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1165 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +27%
1598
Ryzen 7 5700U
1255
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +29%
11647
Ryzen 7 5700U
9009
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +35%
1564
Ryzen 7 5700U
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +65%
9511
Ryzen 7 5700U
5773
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Lucienne
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 9 6900HS?
