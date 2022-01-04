Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HS or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 6900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS
13273
Ryzen 7 5700X +6%
14020
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS
24209
Ryzen 7 5700X +9%
26362
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Zen 3
Model number - Vermeer
Socket FP7 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M -
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size - 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 9 6900HS?
