AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1589 vs 1436 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +13%
1606
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +59%
12997
8157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +9%
3390
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +31%
24694
18871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +10%
1595
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +49%
9710
6519
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
