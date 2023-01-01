AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +10%
1547
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +43%
13960
9736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +9%
3315
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +29%
23791
18422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +5%
1525
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +33%
9200
6905
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
