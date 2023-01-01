Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HS or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 5825U

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 6900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +10%
1547
Ryzen 7 5825U
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +43%
13960
Ryzen 7 5825U
9736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +29%
23791
Ryzen 7 5825U
18422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +33%
9200
Ryzen 7 5825U
6905
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) -
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP7 FP6
TDP 35 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 7 6800HS
2. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 9 6900HX
3. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Apple M1 Pro
4. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Apple M2
5. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 7 6800H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Intel Core i7 1255U
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Intel Core i5 1235U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 5800H
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 9 6900HS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский