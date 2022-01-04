AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800H VS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review General overview and comparison of the processors Power Efficiency The efficiency score of electricity consumption Ryzen 9 6900HS 82 Ryzen 7 6800H 79 NanoReview Final Score Generic CPU rating Ryzen 9 6900HS 91 Ryzen 7 6800H 90

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and 6900HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 35 vs 45 Watt

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 7 6800H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt Socket FP7 FP7 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm TDP 35 W 45 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 12 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 6900HS 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 6800H 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Max. Memory Channels 4 4 Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20