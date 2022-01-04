Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HS or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 6900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1537 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS
1561
Ryzen 7 7800X +27%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS
14162
Ryzen 7 7800X +60%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS
1537
Ryzen 7 7800X +37%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS
9302
Ryzen 7 7800X +75%
16304
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Raphael
Socket FP7 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
TDP 35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Ryzen 9 6900HS?
