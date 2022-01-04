AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1547 vs 1327 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +18%
1543
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13273
Ryzen 9 3900X +39%
18499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +23%
3326
2702
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24209
Ryzen 9 3900X +34%
32497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +17%
1546
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9130
Ryzen 9 3900X +32%
12071
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|-
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
