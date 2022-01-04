AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 4900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1223 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +25%
1598
1281
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +2%
11647
11400
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19173
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +29%
1564
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HS +24%
9511
7685
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1