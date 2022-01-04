Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 5 4600HS

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 6900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1101 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +65%
14657
Ryzen 5 4600HS
8870
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Zen 2
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 6900HX vs M1 Max
2. Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Core i7 11800H
3. Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Core i9 12900H
4. Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Core i7 12800H
5. Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 6900HS
6. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
8. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 5 4500U
9. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Core i5 10300H
10. Ryzen 5 4600HS vs Ryzen 7 4800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 9 6900HX?
EnglishРусский