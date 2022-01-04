Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 6900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.46 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1616 vs 1472 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +10%
1613
Ryzen 5 6600H
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +26%
10073
Ryzen 5 6600H
7996
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt
Socket FP7 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX +152%
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

