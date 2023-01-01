Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 5 7640HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 5 7640HS

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores against the 4.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and 6900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1841 vs 1589 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +3%
14200
Ryzen 5 7640HS
13824
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 43x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm
Socket FP7 FP8
TDP 45 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

