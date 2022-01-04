AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1616 vs 1144 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1247
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11075
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18903
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +41%
1604
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +57%
10125
6435
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
