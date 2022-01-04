AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 4800HS VS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4800HS and 6900HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.108 TFLOPS

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports quad-channel memory

37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1616 vs 1177 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 45 vs 54 Watt

17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS More than 10° C higher critical temperature

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 4800HS

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Zen 2 Socket FP7 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 29x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 45 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz Shading Units 768 448 TMUs 48 28 ROPs 32 7 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 6900HX +233% 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 4800HS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size - 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support - No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16