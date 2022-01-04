AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1616 vs 1159 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1227
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2597
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +39%
1604
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +51%
10125
6701
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
