AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +4%
1577
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14167
14174
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +2%
3433
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25069
Ryzen 7 5700X +7%
26710
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1596
Ryzen 7 5700X +2%
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +7%
10187
9529
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Vermeer
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
