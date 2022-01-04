AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 5700X VS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 7 5700X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700X and 6900HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 45 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 5700X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 March 15, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Vermeer Socket FP7 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M No

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 45 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M - GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz - Shading Units 768 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 6900HX 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5700X n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20