AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1589 vs 1448 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1564
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14102
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +10%
3402
3081
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +37%
24964
18219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +9%
1576
1441
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +54%
10073
6549
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
