AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 7745HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7745HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7745HX and 6900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1812 vs 1589 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14063
Ryzen 7 7745HX +26%
17779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10049
Ryzen 7 7745HX +20%
12084
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 7745HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
Socket FP7 FL1
TDP 45 W 45-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 12 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7745HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX or Ryzen 9 6900HX?
