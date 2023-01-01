AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 7745HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7745HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1812 vs 1589 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1552
Ryzen 7 7745HX +15%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14063
Ryzen 7 7745HX +26%
17779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24747
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1580
Ryzen 7 7745HX +14%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10049
Ryzen 7 7745HX +20%
12084
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FL1
|TDP
|45 W
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|12
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
