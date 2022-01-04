AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1589 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1568
Ryzen 7 7800X +27%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14196
Ryzen 7 7800X +60%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3436
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1593
Ryzen 7 7800X +32%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10145
Ryzen 7 7800X +61%
16304
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Raphael
|Socket
|FP7
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
