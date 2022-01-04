Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 6900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1300 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +26%
1664
Ryzen 9 3900X
1323
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14696
Ryzen 9 3900X +28%
18846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +19%
1558
Ryzen 9 3900X
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX
9649
Ryzen 9 3900X +28%
12339
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Zen 2
Socket FP7 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M -
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size - 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 6900HX?
