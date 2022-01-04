AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8706
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2