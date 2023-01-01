Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6980HS or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 6980HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6980HS +16%
14655
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS and Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP7
TDP 35 W 35 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 9 6980HS?
