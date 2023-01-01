AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS VS AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800HS and 6980HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS and Ryzen 7 6800HS

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm Socket FP7 FP7 TDP 35 W 35 W Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 12 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 6980HS 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 6800HS 3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20