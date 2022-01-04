AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS vs Ryzen 9 5980HS VS AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5980HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review General overview and comparison of the processors Power Efficiency The efficiency score of electricity consumption Ryzen 9 6980HS 82 Ryzen 9 5980HS 78 NanoReview Final Score Generic CPU rating Ryzen 9 6980HS 91 Ryzen 9 5980HS 76

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5980HS and 6980HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS Newer - released 1-year later

Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS and Ryzen 9 5980HS

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 7, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Cezanne Socket FP7 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 30x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 35 W 35 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2100 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 6980HS 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5980HS n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size - 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s ECC Support - No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12