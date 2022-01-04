Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6980HS or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS vs Ryzen 9 6900HX

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 6980HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS and Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt
Socket FP7 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
TDP 35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

