AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6980HX +9%
1659
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6980HX +24%
14646
11834
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22050
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8396
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Vermeer
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|-
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
