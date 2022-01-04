AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6980HX – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6980HX +11%
1659
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6980HX +17%
14646
12492
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
