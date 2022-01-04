AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Ryzen 7 7700X VS AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7700X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7700X and 6980HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 45 vs 105 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Newer - released 9-months later

Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX and Ryzen 7 7700X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 September 29, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Raphael Socket FP7 AM5 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon Graphics Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 45x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm TDP 45 W 105 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 768 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 6980HX 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7700X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24