AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 45 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1658
Ryzen 7 7700X +19%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14643
Ryzen 7 7700X +32%
19307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Raphael
|Socket
|FP7
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
