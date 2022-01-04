Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6980HX or Ryzen 9 5900H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Ryzen 9 5900H

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900H and 6980HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX and Ryzen 9 5900H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Cezanne
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 9 6980HX?
