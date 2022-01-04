AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
