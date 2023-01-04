AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX vs Ryzen 9 6980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7845HX +9%
1816
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7845HX +50%
21980
14644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14647
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|12
|8
|P-Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FL1
|FP7
|TDP
|45-75 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|768
|TMUs
|8
|48
|ROPs
|4
|32
|Execution Units
|2
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
