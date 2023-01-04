Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7845HX or Ryzen 9 6980HX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX vs Ryzen 9 6980HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6980HX and 7845HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7845HX +50%
21980
Ryzen 9 6980HX
14644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX and Ryzen 9 6980HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 12 8
P-Threads 24 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
Socket FL1 FP7
TDP 45-75 W (configurable) 45 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 8 48
ROPs 4 32
Execution Units 2 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7845HX
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

