We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 32768 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2169 vs 1654 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +28%
1972
Ryzen 5 5600X
1546
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +105%
24454
Ryzen 5 5600X
11903
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +32%
2190
Ryzen 5 5600X
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +103%
18162
Ryzen 5 5600X
8955
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 12 6
P-Threads 24 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 24 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 142 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 9 7900?
