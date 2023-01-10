AMD Ryzen 9 7900 vs Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
96
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 32768 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2169 vs 1626 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +23%
1972
1608
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +58%
24454
15430
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28252
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +33%
2190
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +70%
18162
10667
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|12
|8
|P-Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|142 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
