We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 7900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +2%
2165
Ryzen 7 7800X
2113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +9%
17659
Ryzen 7 7800X
16185
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 12 10
P-Threads 24 20
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 10
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Package

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket AM4 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900
n/a
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

