AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
57
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
37
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 82% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1252 points
- Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +57%
2028
1291
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +210%
29269
9440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +66%
4257
2558
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +192%
51953
17787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +83%
2273
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +188%
20541
7135
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Matisse
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
