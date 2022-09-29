Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 7900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 82% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1252 points
  • Around 25.72 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +57%
2028
Ryzen 5 3600
1291
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +210%
29269
Ryzen 5 3600
9440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +66%
4257
Ryzen 5 3600
2558
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +192%
51953
Ryzen 5 3600
17787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +83%
2273
Ryzen 5 3600
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +188%
20541
Ryzen 5 3600
7135
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Matisse
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 170 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 9 7900X?
