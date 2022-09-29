AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +23%
1877
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +128%
26969
11805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3355
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8813
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1