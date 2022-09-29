AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +33%
2005
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +105%
28705
14023
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3261
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24520
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1472
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9407
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1